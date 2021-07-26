TownSquare Capital LLC Has $4.92 Million Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 335.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 427.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 24.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $166.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -221.89 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.22 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $3,635,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,798 shares of company stock worth $14,756,290. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

