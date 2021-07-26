TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,508 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 219.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,171,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $137.96 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

