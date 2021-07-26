TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 15,552 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $52.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

