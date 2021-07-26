TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $111.79 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

