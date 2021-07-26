TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,176 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,011,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,671 shares of company stock valued at $13,429,678. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $224.59 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $138.94 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

