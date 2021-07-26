Town Centre Securities’ (TOWN) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.
Shares of TOWN stock opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.77) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.78. Town Centre Securities has a one year low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.96).
About Town Centre Securities
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.