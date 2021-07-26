Town Centre Securities’ (TOWN) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.77) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.78. Town Centre Securities has a one year low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

