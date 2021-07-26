Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Holdings Decreased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,963 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.14% of Tower Semiconductor worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $27.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

