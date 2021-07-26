Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Torrid stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $28.98.
About Torrid
