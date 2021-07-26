Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

