Tilray (TLRY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Tilray to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. On average, analysts expect Tilray to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TLRY opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLRY. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

