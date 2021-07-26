Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s (NASDAQ:TIRX) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 26th

Tian Ruixiang’s (NASDAQ:TIRX) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 26th. Tian Ruixiang had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of TIRX stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19. Tian Ruixiang has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Tian Ruixiang as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.