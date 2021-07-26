Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley started coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.26.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth $4,771,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth $3,452,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth $2,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

