Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley started coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.26.
Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26.
In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth $4,771,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth $3,452,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth $2,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
