Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 449 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,379 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,955. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

