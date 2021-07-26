Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,442 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ameren were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ameren by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ameren by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,389,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,477,000 after acquiring an additional 237,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $83.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

