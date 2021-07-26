Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 255 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $84.42 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

