Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $338.63 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $244.09 and a 12 month high of $338.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.65.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

