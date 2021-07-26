Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,025 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period.

NYSE:RQI opened at $15.97 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

