Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 985.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $64.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

