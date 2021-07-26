The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $161.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $171.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.29.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.90. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $5,998,071.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,953 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,919,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 394.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,310,000 after purchasing an additional 507,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,215,000 after purchasing an additional 495,899 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.