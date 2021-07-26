The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. The Timken reported sales of $803.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Timken.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Timken by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Timken by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in The Timken by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in The Timken by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.17. 4,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.45. The Timken has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.