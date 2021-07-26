The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.83. 38,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,722. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

