The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after buying an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,222,000 after buying an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $671,132,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.16.

Shares of PNC opened at $183.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.