The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Issues Earnings Results

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.80 million, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.54. The Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

