TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given “Neutral” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DBS Vickers cut TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.01.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.08.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,173 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,652,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,584 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,532 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,603 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

