The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $320.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.53.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock opened at $291.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.64. The company has a market cap of $207.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a 52-week low of $190.34 and a 52-week high of $292.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.