The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPS. KGI Securities started coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

The Gap stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The Gap has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $662,347.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,032 shares of company stock worth $7,211,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Gap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,760,000 after buying an additional 28,465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Gap by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Gap by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Gap by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

