The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $64.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.