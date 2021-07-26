The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 98,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO opened at $56.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

