The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Billion

Analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to post sales of $9.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.51 billion and the highest is $9.74 billion. The Coca-Cola posted sales of $8.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $37.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.22 billion to $38.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $39.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.09 billion to $41.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.06. 8,679,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,641,611. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $246.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.