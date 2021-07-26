The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $685.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $760.00 to $685.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAM. decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,094.13.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $701.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $693.21 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,009.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

