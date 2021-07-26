The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $201.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

