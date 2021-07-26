The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The AES by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,244 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in The AES by 3,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter worth about $86,850,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter worth about $49,598,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter worth about $44,196,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

