TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

