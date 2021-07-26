Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Lowered to Hold at Summit Redstone

Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

