Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $207,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after purchasing an additional 549,323 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,813,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,976. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

