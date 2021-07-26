Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

TCBI opened at $62.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

