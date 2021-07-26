TerraCredit Market Capitalization Reaches $537,519.26 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $537,519.26 and $1,676.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

