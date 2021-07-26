Teradyne (TER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Teradyne has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 1.620-1.830 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.62-1.83 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TER stock opened at $128.80 on Monday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

