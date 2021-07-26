Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Cut by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne stock opened at $128.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.