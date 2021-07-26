Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Teradyne worth $17,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Teradyne by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 447,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,688,000 after acquiring an additional 373,908 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teradyne by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,044,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,194,000 after acquiring an additional 134,033 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Teradyne by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $128.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

