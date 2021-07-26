Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $10.78

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $9.22. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 326,299 shares traded.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

