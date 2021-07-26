Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given a $154.55 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price target on Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $153.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.54. Temenos has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

