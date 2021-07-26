Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $445.66 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $298.78 and a 52-week high of $457.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

