Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading 4.9% Higher

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $22.01. 50,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,128,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.