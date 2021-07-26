TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $93.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.43.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 4,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $347,506.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,562.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,459 over the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.91. 74,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,912. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.