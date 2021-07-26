Teads S.A. (TEAD) Plans to Raise $751 Million in July 30th IPO

Teads S.A. (TEAD) expects to raise $751 million in an IPO on Friday, July 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 38,500,000 shares at a price of $18.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Teads S.A. generated $571.3 million in revenue and $138.5 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $4.6 billion.

Teads N.V. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: Teads is an ad-tech platform and a spin-off from Altice. Its customers include the BBC, Bloomberg, ESPN, The Washington Post and other publishers. We operate a leading, cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform that enables programmatic digital advertising for a global, curated ecosystem of quality advertisers and their agencies and quality publishers. We operate in the internet ecosystem (the “Open Web”) outside of advertising platforms, like Facebook and Google, which are known as the walled gardens (the “Walled Gardens”). As an end-to-end solution, our platform consists of buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization modules. As a result, we have built deep partnerships with both the demand and supply sides of digital advertising. For advertisers and their agencies, our platform offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world’s best publishers. Through exclusive partnerships with these premium publishers, we enable customers to reach 1.9 billion unique monthly users (as of April 2021), while improving the efficiency, quality and cost of digital ad transactions. For about 3,100 publishers, we are a trusted monetization partner, providing the technology required to monetize their most valuable ad inventory programmatically. By connecting both sides through our integrated platform, known as the Teads Global Media Platform, we solve the digital programmatic advertising industry’s most significant problems related to value chain fragmentation, inefficient digital advertising pricing and quality and scale of inventory. We refer to the ecosystem enabled by Teads Global Media Platform as the curated internet (the “Curated Internet”). Our innovative and comprehensive set of products have been trusted by publishers on the Open Web for almost a decade. In 2012, we pioneered an industry-defining video advertising format known as outstream, which is embedded in-article, specifically in between two paragraphs of editorial text. This invention immediately solved one of the biggest problems in digital advertising related to the lack of quality video inventory. Our platform is also capable of delivering display ads, which are the preferred advertising format for performance-oriented campaigns, as well as other web and app formats. “.

Teads N.V. was founded in 2006 and has 820 employees. The company is located at Danzigerkade 15B 1013 AP Amsterdam, the Netherlands and can be reached via phone at +31 (0)6 2157 3727 or on the web at http://www.teads.com/.

