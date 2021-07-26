TE Connectivity (TEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $138.35 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $139.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

