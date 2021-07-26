Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.3% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,542,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.84. 129,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,137. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $121.82 and a 1 year high of $261.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

