Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.48.

TVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$26,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,808,159.90.

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.53. 1,545,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,217. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.57. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.69 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.