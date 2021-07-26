TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday. lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $7.60 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.01.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.08. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 182,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,555,000 after acquiring an additional 860,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.