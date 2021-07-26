Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 234.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 85.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $5,850,000. Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sysco by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 348,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after acquiring an additional 159,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

